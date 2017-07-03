Chippewa Falls' Jordan Steinmetz signs with Janesville Jets

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- One of the area's best hockey players has decided where he'll play next season.

Chippewa Falls standout Jordan Steinmetz, will play junior hockey in the North American Hockey League, signing a tender to play with the Janesville Jets. He will report to the team's main camp this Thursday, July 6th through the 8th, before practices begin in mid-August. He is currently training with the Men's UW-Eau Claire Hockey team to help prepare for the transition.

The 1st Team All-State forward scored 20 goals and tallied 26 points in his senior season. Janesville's first game of the NAHL season will be on Saturday, September 16th at Springfield.