NWL Monday: Express 4, Border Cats 2

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After a tough 5-game road trip, the Express returned home and began their 4-game homestand with a win, 4-2 over Thunder Bay.

Once again, Eau Claire's offense struck first in the bottom of the third, Kyle Marinconz plating Zach Ashford on a basehit to make it 1-0 Express. Luke Bandy made his return to the lineup after a scare in Mankato, delivering an RBI single to score Marinconz. The Border Cats came back to tie the game at 2, but Eau Claire pulled away and hung on, first scoring in the bottom of the 6th courtesy of a Zach Gilles sac-fly, then on another Bandy RBI double in the 8th.

Both teams will face off again Tuesday night at Carson Park - first pitch will be at 6:05 p.m.