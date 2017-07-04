7/4: Chippewa Valley Farmer's Market - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

7/4: Chippewa Valley Farmer's Market

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire is no stranger to farmer's markets, but the one downtown isn't the only one to get fresh produce at.

The Eau Claire Farmer's Market  runs 4 days a week at 4 locations:

  • Gordy's on Hamilton -- Tuesday  8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Gordy's  on Birch Street -- Wednesday  1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Gordy's at West Ridge -- Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Gordy's on prairie Chippewa Falls --Sunday  8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

More information can be found at the Chippewa Valley's farmers market WEBSITE or Chippewa Valley Farmers Market on Facebook.

