7/4: Chippewa Valley Farmer's Market

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire is no stranger to farmer's markets, but the one downtown isn't the only one to get fresh produce at.

The Eau Claire Farmer's Market runs 4 days a week at 4 locations:

Gordy's on Hamilton -- Tuesday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gordy's on Birch Street -- Wednesday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Gordy's at West Ridge -- Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gordy's on prairie Chippewa Falls --Sunday 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

More information can be found at the Chippewa Valley's farmers market WEBSITE or Chippewa Valley Farmers Market on Facebook.