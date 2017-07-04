Meet our Pet of the Day: Bella!
Bella is a sweet 4 1/2 year old brown tabby. But as you can see there's plenty of white on her. She is spayed and ready to go to a good home. She was surrendered to the shelter. She needs to be put on a diet and could use some exercise. She does well with people and other cats, but we're not sure about dogs. Bella is a sponsored pet, so her adoption fee has already been paid for by a generous donor.
If you're interested in Bella, or want to learn more about other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
