Chetek Hydroflites prepare to put on special July 4th show

Chetek (WQOW) - Do you love sports? Do you love the water? If so, Chetek maybe the place for you. They have one of the Chippewa Valley's best kept secrets.

The Chetek Hydroflites are a Division I water ski show team. They perform in the Chippewa Valley. The 110 member team just opened their new aqua-amphitheater this summer on Lake Chetek.

They became a Division One team in 2001 after winning the Division II Championship; making it to that level is extremely rare, especially for a town of only 1,800.

“It' s truly amazing that a small community of 18 hundred people can put on a Division I water ski show,” said Holly Buchman, with the Chetek Hydroflites. “We pride ourselves in our crowd over the Fourth (of July). At any given time, any show – there is about 1,500 people plus here.”

The Hydroflites perform every Thursday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. through the end of August. If you are close by, you can still catch the Hydroflites on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. for their special July 4th show.