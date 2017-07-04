Fourth of July festivities underway at Carson Park

Fourth of July festivities were in full force on Tuesday afternoon at Carson Park.

Attendees enjoyed food, spending time with family and playing games. The event kicked off Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. and runs until the fireworks, which start at 10:00 p.m.

Attendees said it's a great way to spend the holiday.

"We've been doing this ever since our children were young, and now we're taking our grandchildren and we just love it every year and the fireworks are spectacular," one participant said.

The Festival Foods Fireworks Extravaganza starts Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. For more information on road closures and parking, click here.

