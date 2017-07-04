Jackson Co. deputies arrest Black River Falls man for 7th OWI

Jackson County (WQOW) - A Black River Falls man is in jail after damaging several residential properties and then fleeing on foot.

On Sunday, shortly before 6:15 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to Pettibone Pass, in the Town of Komensky, for a report of an erratic driver.

Authorities said 44-year-old Edward Mustache, of Black River Falls, hit mailboxes, drove onto residential yards and hit another vehicle before he fled on foot.

Officials said they searched the area and located Mustache hiding in the nearby woods. They said he failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Deputies said Mustache was booked into the Jackson County Jail for operating while intoxicated 7th offense, as well as a parole violation.