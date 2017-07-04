Pool bacteria causes concern for Eau Claire health department

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We've all heard warnings about how to stay safe in pools when it comes to drowning. But, have you ever thought about the bacteria you're exposing yourself to every time you take a dip?

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said you can be exposed to billions of microbes every time you get into a pool. A microbe is a tiny piece of bacteria that can lead to nausea and vomiting among other symptoms.

The bacteria is caused by skin products, like sweat, spit and especially bodily waste.

KT Gallagher, the environmental health supervisor for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said you should take your child to the restroom at least every hour to prevent them from leaving urine or fecal bacteria in the pool. But, she said the reminder applies to adults as well.

"We want to really encourage people to shower off before they swim. Because we know that the bacteria that's on your skin, the personal care products, like lotions and other things, can really get into the water and make it so the chlorine doesn't do its job.”

They said you should apply water resistant sunscreen a half hour before you swim. That way it will absorb into your skin so you won't contaminate the water.