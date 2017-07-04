Chippewa County Sheriff's Department patrols waterways

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Fireworks, fun and Fourth of July festivities are happening around the Chippewa Valley, but the freedom to enjoy those things comes with a side of safety.



That warning is especially true if you're out on the water. News 18 went along with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday. They patrol Lake Wissota and Lake Holcombe, the county's two biggest lakes every weekend and on holidays.



Two citations were given out Tuesday while News 18 was with the department. One was for a jet ski going too fast near a group of people and the shore. Another boater had outdated registration.



Those are just a pair of the nearly 30 citations that were given out over the holiday weekend, for the same issues News 18 saw Tuesday, plus intoxicated boating.

Deputy Sheriff Chris Thibado, with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, said they just want to make sure everyone has a fun time without accidents on the water.



"We're looking for compliance. We are obviously not out here to write tickets," Deputy Thibado said. "We want everybody to have a safe weekend. We want everybody to enjoy the holiday weekend and go home safe at the end of the night."



In addition to the pair of citations, the sheriff's department also stopped another boat but for a good reason. All of the kids on board were wearing life jackets. They were given certificates from Dairy Queen.