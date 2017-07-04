Mayfly hatches expected in coming weeks in La Crosse area

Summertime means some may soon be seeing mayflies hatching from the Mississippi.

Area experts said the hatches typically happen within 10 days on either side of the Fourth of July, so they expect to see the larger hatches coming within the next two weeks. The size of each year's hatch can serve as a sign of water quality in the river. 2016's hatches were fairly small and experts hope won't become a trend.

"We don't find these mayflies in bodies of water that have less than 3 parts per million or so of oxygen," said Mark Steingraeber, retired fishery biologist. "Generally when you find mayflies, they're indicators of good water quality."

Steingraeber said if residents see hatches occurring to report them to either the National Weather Service or the US Fish and Wildlife Service for them to confirm and collect long-term data.