Plymouth United Church in Eau Claire reveals plan for new building

In September, Plymouth United Church in Eau Claire was destroyed by a fire caused by a lightning strike. Since then, it's been a long transition as they continue the process of rebuilding.

On Tuesday, they unveiled some of the plans for their new building. They are still in the early stages, as the congregation works with architects to decide the final design for the 10,000 square foot space. The estimated $1.3 million project will not be completed until 2018. The hope is that they will break ground before winter.

Pastor David J. Huber told News 18, “The most difficult part has been the slowness, this is not a quick process. It was a long time to get the valuation for the old building. (It) took us a couple months to come up with the inventory of what was in the building that burned and working with the insurance company and others.”

Members of Plymouth are thankful for the help that they have received both locally and from around the nation. The generosity has been so abundant they actually had to ask people to stop sending gifts of any kind.