NWL Tuesday: Border Cats 5, Express 4

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another late Express lead slipped away, as Eau Claire fell to Thunder Bay, 5-4 in 10 innings.

Down 1-0 through 5.5 innings, the Express rallied in the bottom of the 6th: Kyle Marinconz scored on a Rudy Rott sac bunt to tie the game, then Scott Ogrin plated Luke Bandy to take a 2-1 lead. Eau Claire extended that lead in the 7th, Rott delivering again with a 2-RBI basehit up the middle. The Express took a 4-1 lead into the 8th, but the lead evaporated in the top of the frame, and in extras, Brendan Dougherty drives home the winning run in the 10th, as the Border Cats hand Eau Claire their 5th loss in the last 7 games.

The Express return to Carson Park Wednesday night, starting a 2-game series with the Loggers. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.