7/5: Fiddler on the Roof

Chippewa Falls (Heyde Center for the Arts) -- In a couple weeks, a popular musical is hitting the stage at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls.

Fiddler on the Roof is a musical based on the book by Joseph Stein. It's showing Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. Also on Sunday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

Fiddler on the Roof is set in the little village of Anatevka and is centered on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.

With timeless songs such as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof is the perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.

Directed by Nancy Scobie, Musical Direction by Jerry Way, Choreography by Lou Ann Wischnewski, featuring some of the best local community theater talent available. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Admission: adults $14, seniors $13, youth $7