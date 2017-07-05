MN man arrested in Dunn County for 10th OWI

Dunn County (WQOW) - On Tuesday, shortly after 10 p.m., a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped 47-year-old Lawrence M. LaPole, from Rosemount, Minn., on Highway 29 at 765th Street in Dunn County for a traffic violation.

Authorities said LaPole was arrested and charged with 10th offense OWI, failure to install an ignition interlock device, operating without a valid drivers license and following too closely.

Officials said LaPole was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw. They said he is currently in the Dunn County Jail.