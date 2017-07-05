Milwaukee law firm files petition with WI Supreme Court on behalf of Voters with Facts

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The controversy surrounding the Confluence Project in Eau Claire continues.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a petition on June 30, 2017 with the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals' recent decision in the Voters with Facts lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire.

News 18 reported when Voters with Facts filed a lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire, claiming the tax-increment finance, of TIF, districts for the Confluence Project are illegal. In May 2017, a State Court of Appeals upheld parts of an earlier decision that ruled city officials did nothing wrong.

As reported in May, according to the attorney for "Voters with Facts," the group believes the city incorrectly used the term "blight" in order to amend TIF District 8 and create TIF District 10. The suit asked for the districts to be declared null, which could have affected the city's contribution to the Confluence Project.

According to a press release, Voters with Facts is seeking to invalidate the City of Eau Claire's actions in creating and amending two tax incremental financing districts (TIF) to fund certain aspects of the Confluence Project and to use taxpayer dollars to pay fees and expenses to the real estate developers involved in the construction of Haymarket Landing, a student residence hall/mixed use facility.

During an interview in May, Eau Claire city attorney Steve Nick told News 18 this isn't the first time TIF financing has been used to improve the city, pointing to the redevelopment of downtown and Phoenix Park. However, he said this is the first time the city has been sued over it. Attorney Nick also said lawsuits like this won't deter city officials from moving forward with other redevelopment efforts around Eau Claire.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Voters with Facts said, in a press release, they are pleased that WILL has filed the petition: