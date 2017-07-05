1 person dead in fatal Chippewa Co. crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a crash in Chippewa County in late June.

According to a press release, on June 30, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and 300th Street in Chippewa County.

Deputies said 16-year-old Nathan A. Briggs and his passenger, 16-year-old Hunter K. Kann, both from the Cadott area, were traveling northbound on 300th Street.

Authorities said a second vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Terrany J. Flick, from Fairchild, with her passenger 42-year-old Stanton MP Bedell, from rural Stanley, was traveling eastbound on County Highway MM and approaching an intersection.

Authorities said Briggs failed to stop at the stop sign and T-boned Flick's vehicle. They said it appears the impact caused Flick's vehicle to roll several times.

Officials said Bedell died at the scene; Flick was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities said it appears both were not wearing their seat belts.

Briggs and Kann were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.