Health officials: Wisconsin celebrates 7 years of smoke-free air in workplaces

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wisconsin has been breathing a little easier for the past seven years.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, a 2010 legislation passed in Wisconsin to eliminate indoor smoking in all workplaces, including bars and restaurants.

In Eau Claire County, the percentage of youth using tobacco products has decreased nearly 24 percent, from almost 30 percent in 2001 to 6 percent in 2016.

But, even with implementation of the smoke-free law seven years ago, health officials said challenges still remain. In Eau Claire County, nearly half of high school-age youth report that tobacco products are still easy to get.

“A number of steps to reduce smoking in Wisconsin have been taken, but we still need to prevent youth from starting to use and continue to help current users quit,” said Rachael Manning, a health educator at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “Nearly all tobacco use starts during youth or young adulthood, so prevention is critical."

In Eau Claire County, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and the Health Department conduct tobacco age compliance checks through the WI Wins program to prevent youth tobacco use. WI Wins is part of the state-wide tobacco prevention and control program.