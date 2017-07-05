American Red Cross issues emergency call for more blood, platelet donors

Minnesota (WQOW) - The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors of all blood types after facing a critical blood shortage.

The American Red Cross said blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed. The red cross said the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as people are on vacation and participate in summer activities.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Sue Thesenga, communications manager of the North Central Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

If you'd like to schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY

Altoona 7/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave. 7/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave. 7/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, 1000 Oakleaf Way 7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire, 2503 N. Hillcrest Parkway

Eau Claire 7/20/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 East Ridge Center

Fall Creek 7/6/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fall Creek High School, 336 E. Hoover Ave. 7/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bever Post 550 Brackett American Legion, Beaver Creek Road



CHIPPEWA COUNTY

Chippewa Falls 7/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246, 8118 149th St. 7/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culver's, 2573 Commercial Blvd.

New Auburn 7/5/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fire Department, 410 S. Old 53 St.



BARRON COUNTY

Barron 7/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive

Cameron 7/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mosaic Telecom, 401 S. 1st St.

Cumberland 7/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 1220 Veterans Drive

Rice Lake 7/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Link Ford Lincoln RV, 2700 Decker Drive 7/21/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barron County Fair, 101 Short St. 7/22/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barron County Fair, 101 Short St.

Turtle Lake 7/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 320 Pine St. S.



DUNN COUNTY

Menomonie 7/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., WESTconsin Credit Union, 3333 Schneider Ave. SE 7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N.



PIERCE COUNTY

Plum City 7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 132 Pine St.

River Falls 7/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 121, 701 N. Main 7/21/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Legion Post 121, 701 N. Main 7/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wellhaven Senior Living, 119 Union St.



POLK COUNTY

Amery 7/11/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Willow Ridge Healthcare, 400 Deronda St.

Cushing 7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 2510 241st St.

Osceola 7/19/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Osceola High School, 1111 Oakridge Drive

St. Croix Falls 7/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Market Place Foods, 2191 Highway 8 7/17/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Croix Regional Medical Center, 235 State St.

Star Prairie 7/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 415 Bridge Ave.



RUSK COUNTY

Bruce 7/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, Main Street

Sheldon 7/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, W5662 Main St.



ST. CROIX COUNTY

Baldwin 7/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence

Emerald 7/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Living Word Chapel, 2746 Highway 64

Hammond 7/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., 652nd Engineer Company, 1935 Engineer Way

Hudson 7/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 502 County Road UU 7/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willow River Elementary School, 1118 4th St. 7/7/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA in Hudson, 2211 Vine St. 7/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hubbell Lighting Inc., 623 Brakke Drive 7/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., County Market, 2310 Crest View Drive 7/24/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson Hospital & Clinic, 405 Stageline Road

New Richmond 7/22/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Family Fresh Market, 110 W. 4th St. 7/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, 1019 S. Knowles Ave. 7/25/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, 1019 S. Knowles Ave.

Roberts 7/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 County Road TT



TREMPEALEAU COUNTY