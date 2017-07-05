Pierce Co. truck-motorcycle crash sends 1 person to hospital

Pierce County (WQOW) - A man is in the hospital after being involved in a truck vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County.
On Tuesday, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of County Tk C and 170th Avenue in the Township of Trenton for a crash.
Deputies said 28-year-old Christopher J. Majors, from Bay City, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on 170th Avenue. They said he failed to stop at the stop sign on 170th Avenue and County Tk C and hit 54-year-old Sandra L. Swenson, from Ellsworth, who was driving a truck.
Authorities said Majors was thrown from his motorcycle and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with injuries. They said Swenson was not injured.
