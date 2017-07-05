Altoona man charged with breaking arm, rib of infant

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An Altoona man has been charged with breaking the arm and rib of a small infant.

19-year-old John Gagnon faces felony charges of physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were first called in January after the 2-month-old child was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. Gagnon told police he struggled to get the child in a carrier and pulled the arm out too quickly.

The same child was taken to the hospital in April after the babysitter noticed bruises on its face. Gagnon told police he often gets frustrated and angry and did not know his own strength when forcing a pacifier in the infant's mouth.

Doctors also diagnosed the infant with a broken rib. Gagnon told police that was likely caused by squeezing the child too tightly while trying to get it to stop crying.

Gagnon returns to court for a hearing on August 8. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.