LATEST: Pierce Co. authorities continue to gather tornado damage information

Pierce County (WQOW) - It's been a week since a tornado touched down in Pierce County. The severe weather alert left around 30 to 35 home damaged.

But, a dollar estimate of that damage is still unknown.

FULL SLIDESHOW: Tornado damage in Pierce Co.

Pierce County Emergency Management officials told News 18 on Wednesday, they are continuing to gather detailed information in order to get exact numbers. Officials said there is no agriculture damage and that the Red Cross was not contacted for further assistance.

News 18 will share a damage estimate when it becomes available.

RELATED: LATEST: Man released from hospital after EF-1 tornado hits Pierce County