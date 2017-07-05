Dog flu cases spike in Minnesota, no cases in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's the dog days of summer, but for some of our four legged friends, that means a case of the flu.

In a study done by Cornell University, 23 dogs in Minnesota were reported to have the dog flu within the last 45 days. Local veterinarians said the dog flu is a lot like the flu humans get.

Dr. David Menard, with Northside Pet Hospital, said although there haven't been any recent cases in Eau Claire, the virus is extremely contagious.

If you travel with your dog, or they spend a lot of time with other dogs, like for showing or boarding, vets recommend getting your dogs vaccinated.

“When you got a lot of dogs in a small area from various populations, from a large geographical area, anytime those are mixed together, you have a higher risk,” Dr. Menard said. “It'll only take one dog in that group, highly infectious disease, one dog can cause everybody to get sick.”

Dr. Menard said for the average dog owner, the risk of getting the flu can be fairly low, and vaccines are not necessary. If you start seeing some of the symptoms in your furry friends, vets suggest bringing them in for a visit, especially for older dogs.