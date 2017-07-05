What happens to fireworks that don't sell?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Ever wonder what happens to the fireworks that aren't sold?

Now that the Fourth of July holiday weekend is over, companies that sell fireworks said they are not in high demand. Often, prices are cut drastically to help clear the shelves, and Jackson Seivy, an operator of a local fireworks tent told News 18, those that don't sell will be carefully packed and put in trucks to go back to the warehouse.

If stored correctly to keep out heat, cold and moisture, fireworks can be sold next year or even over the next few years.

“They can definitely be used later in future years. If you keep them in a dry place that is not humid or damp they'll stay forever,” Seivy said.

Seivy said fireworks do not expire, but there is no guarantee that after five years they will go off correctly.