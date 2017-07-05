Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity seeks donations to help area kids

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With temperatures in the mid 80's, winter is likely the last thing on your mind, but Eau Claire firefighters are already seeking your help to keep kids warm in Eau Claire.



For the third year, the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity is raising money along with other fire departments across the country to purchase jackets for kids who would otherwise go without.



This year, they are starting their fundraising early because of a anonymous donor, who is matching all donations nationwide up to $10,000.



Thanks to that match, Eau Claire firefighters already have $1,400 to spend, and they are asking for your help to make that number grow.



"In two years, we have handed out nearly 150 brand new coats for kids all in need in our area," firefighter Dave Pekol said. "Ideally, we won't stop until every kid has a warm coat. I would like to help all of the schools and beyond Eau Claire if we could."



If you want to make a donation, you can by clicking here.