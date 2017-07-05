Stolen Eau Claire sculpture, "Paloma", found in homeowner's yard

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Another sculpture along the downtown tour was taken from its home, and now, the city is looking for help to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The sculpture is called, "Paloma." Sculpture Tour Eau Claire said the ballerina was taken from her stand on Water Street sometime late Saturday night. They said someone found it in their yard and called police to get her back.

Julie Pangallo, the executive director of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, said the business owners nearby, where it was taken, have agreed to put cameras out to make sure it doesn't happen again and are hoping other businesses do the same.

"We've had a few businesses come forward and say they'd add cameras. We need a few more. And certainly, we've had a lot more citizens keeping an eye on sculptures and stepping up, and letting us know if there's anything wrong," Pangallo said. "This is not the first damage we've had this year unfortunately. We're barely into the season, so we have to step up measures. We're not going to take away the art. It's too important."

Earlier in 2017, the "Antelope Bust" piece was damaged, and this spring the "Farm Fireball" went missing but was eventually found by police. Sculpture tour officials said "Paloma" was thankfully still intact.