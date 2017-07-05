Eau Claire police receive dozens of fireworks noise complaints

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It was a fairly quiet Fourth of July, according to the Eau Claire Police Department. But, there are some residents who would not agree with that statement.

Chances are if you live in Eau Claire, a lot of your neighbors were setting off fireworks last night.

Over the Fourth of July weekend in Eau Claire, Eau Claire police said there were 47 fireworks complaints, where police were dispatched. However, the only citation written was for a firework incident that set a garage on fire on July 3 in the city.

Some citizens are complaining to city government, asking why people are not being held accountable for violating city ordinance, which states you must have a permit to shoot off large fireworks.

Steve Anderson, an Eau Claire resident, said, “It really was beyond what I think of as a celebration. It was more about noise -- and pretty frightening sometimes.”

Officer Kyle Roder, a public information office with the Eau Claire Police Department, said often times, the calls they receive are anonymous, and when officers arrive, they're not able to find those who set off the fireworks.

“If we do have people who have issues – if you have fire work complaints, if your neighbor or somebody is shooting off fireworks, and they are causing a disturbance with that, we do need you to let us know who you are so that we can contact you, and we do need some more support in terms of issuing ordinance citation to those people,” Roder said.

City councilman Andrew Werthmann has his own take. He told News 18: