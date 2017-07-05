Proposal makes BadgerCare a public option

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Democrats want to give you another option for health insurance.



Several lawmakers and Citizen Action of Wisconsin announced legislation on Wednesday that would make BadgerCare a public option. That would make it so you could buy it on the HealthCare Marketplace. Those officials say the state can do more to help people find insurance.



Currently, BadgerCare is a program for low-income residents. This plan would open the program to everyone, including small businesses.