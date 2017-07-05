Express finishes first half of NWL season, looks ahead to second

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express wrapped up the first half of the Northwoods League season with a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Thunder Bay, to finish 15-21, good for eighth place in the ten-team North Division.



Eau Claire was only two games out of fifth place, and manager Dale Varsho believes his team has as much talent as anyone in the Northwoods League.



"We need to play better, consistent baseball, day in and day out, and if we can do that, we're going to be really good," Varsho says, "there's no one that's better, that has more talent than we have, we are an extremely talented group, I mean we've got guys across the board that can flat-out play, we just gotta go in each and every night and play, and have fun do it, that's what it comes down to. You know, it really comes down to pitching for us, if we get good, solid pitching throughout the whole game, the rest of the year, we should be pretty good."