NWL Wednesday: Express 5, Loggers 3

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express starts the second half of the Northwoods League season on a winning note, as Eau Claire scores five unanswered runs to defeat La Crosse at Carson Park, by a final of 5-3.



The Express gets a RBI double from Scott Ogrin in the fifth inning, then Ogrin scores an a Zach Ashford single. In the sixth, Justin Evans slugs a 2-run homer to give Eau Claire the lead.



Express starter Luke Eldred gives up three runs in the first, but then shuts out the Loggers the rest of the way, as he scatters six hits over nine innings.



Eau Claire is schedule to host La Crosse, Thursday, at Carson Park.