MUST SEE: Officers join in slip 'n slide party

(WQOW) -- What could have been a party shut down, turned into some fun for everyone.
Asheville Police Officers crashed a neighborhood block party, making a run down a giant slip 'n slide! The officers were actually responding to a neighbor's complaint that the slide was blocking the road.
"We looked at it and determined it wasn't really an issue, so the first thing I said, I said I'm not here to come break up your fun," said Katlen Smith of the Asheville Police Department.
Instead, they decided to join in the fun!
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.