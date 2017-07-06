MUST SEE: Officers join in slip 'n slide party

(WQOW) -- What could have been a party shut down, turned into some fun for everyone.

Asheville Police Officers crashed a neighborhood block party, making a run down a giant slip 'n slide! The officers were actually responding to a neighbor's complaint that the slide was blocking the road.

"We looked at it and determined it wasn't really an issue, so the first thing I said, I said I'm not here to come break up your fun," said Katlen Smith of the Asheville Police Department.

Instead, they decided to join in the fun!