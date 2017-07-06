7/6: 64th Spooner Rodeo

Spooner (WQOW) -- An annual rodeo kicks off today, and we have the details you need to know before you head out to the fun.

It's the 64th year of the Spooner Rodeo, World Classic Competition. It runs July 6, 7 and 8. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6 and runs through Saturday, July 8.

Cowboys and women barrel racers from around the Midwest and beyond eagerly travel to Spooner Rodeo each year. They know that Spooner Rodeo is a good place to compete. Here they will find the promise of fun and excitement all around, stiff but fair competition, great crowds of enthusiastic fans, camaraderie, and a fine purse to contest for.

For the fans there are the thrills, the spills, the overall excitement – to watch, to take part in, to enjoy – great fun, great food, and great memories to take home from each performance of Spooner Rodeo. Extras include shopping at the vendors’ booths all three days, special happenings at each show, prizes to win, great music after each rodeo performance, and old friends to visit and party with. And on Rodeo Saturday afternoon uptown, the huge Spooner Rodeo Parade with more than 100 units, bands, floats, horses galore, fire trucks, politicians, prizes, kids and more.

For much more information and event lineup, visit the Spooner Rodeo website!