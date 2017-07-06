HAPPENING: Crews at scene of fire in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Crews are on scene of a fire in Chippewa County at this hour.

News 18 has a reporter at the scene, near a property on the 3000 block of 90th Avenue, west of Chippewa Falls, where crews are putting out smoke.

Our reporter said Chippewa Fire District, along with the Colfax Fire Department and other emergency agencies, are assisting the area.

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you more information as it becomes available.