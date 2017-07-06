LATEST: Chippewa Co. fire may have been caused by lightning

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Fire authorities have released more information regarding a morning fire in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa Fire District said shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, crews responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of 90th Avenue in the Town of Howard. The fire was reported by neighbors.

Fire crews located the fire in the attic and extinguished the flames.

Authorities said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

They said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe lightning may have caused it since a thunderstorm was reported in the area about an hour before the fire was reported.

All four stations of the Chippewa Fire District responded to the call. The Chippewa Fire District was assisted by the Colfax Fire Department and the Tilden Fire Department for additional firefighters.

Crews had to be rotated frequently due to the warm temperatures and the high humidity.

Posted July 6, 2017 at 11:02 a.m.:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Fire crews believe a Thursday morning fire near Colfax was caused by a lightning strike.

News 18 spoke with John Andersen, the deputy chief of the Chippewa Fire District, who said the house fire happened on the 3000 block of 90th Avenue, near Colfax in Chippewa County.

Andersen said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Andersen said they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Crews said they will be on scene for a few hours Thursday.

Posted July 6, 2017 at 9:50 a.m.:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Crews are on scene of a fire in Chippewa County at this hour.

News 18 has a reporter at the scene, near a property on the 3000 block of 90th Avenue, west of Chippewa Falls, where crews are putting out smoke.

Our reporter said Chippewa Fire District, along with the Colfax Fire Department and other emergency agencies, are assisting the area.

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you more information as it becomes available.