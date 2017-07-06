LATEST: Chippewa Co. fire may have been caused by lightning strike

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Fire crews believe a Thursday morning fire near Colfax was caused by a lightning strike.

News 18 spoke with John Andersen, the deputy chief of the Chippewa Fire District, who said the house fire happened on the 3000 block of 90th Avenue, near Colfax in Chippewa County.

Andersen said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Andersen said they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Crews said they will be on scene for a few hours Thursday.

Posted July 6, 2017 at 9:50 a.m.:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Crews are on scene of a fire in Chippewa County at this hour.

News 18 has a reporter at the scene, near a property on the 3000 block of 90th Avenue, west of Chippewa Falls, where crews are putting out smoke.

Our reporter said Chippewa Fire District, along with the Colfax Fire Department and other emergency agencies, are assisting the area.

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you more information as it becomes available.