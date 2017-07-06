First class begins work in new Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local hospital is welcoming its first class for its new residency program in Eau Claire.

Out of 999 applicants from medical schools across the U.S., only five people were selected to begin work in the new Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire.

The program will train new family medicine doctors, especially in rural areas, over the three-year residency. In 2014, the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program received a $750,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Dr. Terri Nordin, the residency program director, said residents will work alongside faculty physicians to provide patient care.

The residents are:

Ben Ayotte , M.D., of Escanaba, Michigan, completed medical school at Central Michigan University College of Medicine in Mount Pleasant. “I quickly fell in love with the laid-back, family oriented and Midwest lifestyle of Eau Claire, as it reminded me of home,” says Dr. Ayotte. “It was a place where I could envision myself living and starting a family of my own.”

Jayme Beedle , D.O., of Oakland, Iowa, completed medical school at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. "I chose the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire because I immediately felt at home," says Dr. Beedle. "The hospital and clinic are beautiful, and Eau Claire is a fun, vibrant and quickly growing community."

Jared James , M.D., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, completed medical school at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. "The faculty and staff are plainly passionate about making this program succeed," says Dr. James. "I know that will be invaluable to my experiences while living and training in Eau Claire."

Trevor Rich , M.D., of Brookfield, Wisconsin, completed medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. "The Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire was the program that I felt genuinely placed the patient as the foremost priority and service mission," says Dr. Rich. "I know that my colleagues and I will receive phenomenal, challenging training opportunities, as well as become part of a growing professional community dedicated to selfless health care service."

Ginelle Zimmerman, M.D., of Paynesville, Minnesota, completed medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. "My passion is to provide full-spectrum care in a rural setting," says Dr. Zimmerman. "I chose Eau Claire for the size of the community, the ability to be a part of this new residency program, the enthusiasm of the faculty I met while interviewing and to fulfill my goal of staying in the Midwest."

News 18 reported in mid-September when Dr. Kyja Stygar, a family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and a faculty member of the residency program, made a lab coat to dress up the sculpture, "Sasquatch", for the hospital's unveiling of its new program.

