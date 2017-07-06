Religious lawsuit settled between UW-Eau Claire and students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A religious controversy between UW-Eau Claire and two students has been settled.

According to a press release, from the Alliance Defending Freedom, UW-Eau Claire has agreed to drop its policies that only allowed non-religious volunteer activity to qualify for community service learning credit.

News 18 reported in November 2016 when Alliance Defending Freedom, a faith-based advocacy group, filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two UW-Eau Claire students, who said their community service would not count towards the university's required service learning hours because those hours were spent at a church.

In the case of these students, one was assisting a second grade religion class at Newman Parish. The other was teaching Sunday school at the same church.

During a November 2016 interview with Assistant Chancellor Mike Rindo, at UW-Eau Claire, he said school credit isn't denied solely because a project included a religious element. He said instead, they need to meet two requirements:

They must meet a community need.

They must be directly applicable to the students education.

Rindo said it is not uncommon for community service hours not to qualify for this requirement, and before they begin their projects, students are encouraged to work with staff to get approval.