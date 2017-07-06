The Community Table partners with Feed My People Food Bank

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Community Table serves a hot meal for those who need it 365 days a year. But, they said the summer months are where they see the greatest need for volunteers and financial donations, with more than 100 people dining there on a daily basis.

If you have been thinking about giving them some money, they said now is the perfect chance to do so.

Between now and August 12, Feed My People Food Bank will donate one pound of food to The Community Table for every dollar donated to the daily meal service, up to 5,000 pounds of food.

Kevin Kline, the marketing coordinator for The Community Table, said it costs more than $300 a day to provide a meal, so your donations would be helpful for your fellow residents.

"They are literally feeding their neighbors. More than once or twice, we've had volunteers here, and we'll have a parent run into a child that is a classmate, a school mate of their children who is coming through the line needing a meal. So it is their community,” Kline said.

If you want to donate to the cause, send a check or drop it off to The Community Table, located at 320 Putnam Street #2, Eau Claire, WI 54703. In the check's memo line, please write: “Food For More Challenge”.