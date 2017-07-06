Eau Claire landlord responds to deadly fire lawsuit

An Eau Claire landlord is denying any responsibility for a fire that killed one of his tenants two years ago.

Rashaun Moore, 28, died when fire broke out in a four-plex on North Barstow Street on April 19, 2015. In May, Shawntrell Moore filed suit on behalf of Rashaun's minor daughter, claiming landlord Sean Olson did not have working smoke detectors or fire alarms in the apartment.

The lawsuit also claims Olson failed to discover substandard electrical wiring in the apartment.

In a response filed in court in Eau Claire in June, Olson denied all of the allegations and requested a jury trial on the lawsuit.

No date for that trial has been set yet.