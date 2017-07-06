11th annual U.S. National Kubb Championship returns to Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - What started as a backyard game is now bringing hundreds to Eau Claire this coming weekend for the 11th annual U.S. National Championship Kubb Championship.

128 teams are set to compete in the 11th annual U.S. National Kubb Championship in Eau Claire on Saturday.

It's a game Eric Anderson and his wife said they brought to Eau Claire in 2007.

They started teaching it to family and friends. Little did the Anderson's know their first small tournament held in downtown Eau Claire would become a huge hit.

"It's kind of just grown more and more and people have fallen in love with the game and have taught hundreds of people and have started kubb leagues, tournaments and everything,” Anderson said.

The friendly competition game uses wooden blocks and yard space.

“It's a game that consists of six wooden pieces a little bit of strategy and some luck,” Anderson said. “The field is normally eight meters long, and there's two teams, and you try to knock over the Kubbs on the other side."

Visit Eau Claire said the tournament draws in visitors from all over the nation and even other countries and fills the lull in between music festivals.

"If we're looking at an estimated economic impact of over $165,000 on a non-music festival weekend, it's just really dispersing the spending that's happening in the area over multiple weekends throughout the summer,” said Ben Morgan, the sports sales manager for Visit Eau Claire.

Kubb is a pick-up game anyone can play, and while it may sound somewhat easy to play, good Kubb players said it takes some skill.

"The part that I love about the game the most is that it's for everybody. It's not a game that, I guess, knows any barriers or knows any. It doesn't matter if you're big and strong, or if you're a senior citizen or a kid male or female boy or girl, it's a game with an even playing field for everybody, and to me, that's what makes the game really beautiful and a lot of fun to play,” Anderson said.

Come Sunday, only one team will be crowned as the 2017 Kubb champions.

The Kubb tournament kicks off Friday with the Kid's Championship, and the adult games start on Saturday.

It's a free event to the public, and it's located at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Complex Soccer Fields.