Assembly bill targets putting veterans to work in the dairy industry

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A bill, making its way through the state legislature, is meant to help veterans find a new vocation after the military.



The bi-partisan bill would establish an outreach program between colleges, UW Extension offices and veterans assistance offices to provide mentoring, training and job opportunities in agriculture for veterans.



Adam Kohls, the assistant director of Veteran Services in Eau Claire County, said the bill is another step forward for veterans in the Dairy State trying to find a job.



"If you go into the military, you don't come out the same, and you tend to isolate yourself and be alone, but the more programs that we can get these veterans up and out and doing things, the less issues we are going to have with them," Kohls said. "They're going to have that social support, community support."



The bill would also create a veteran-farmer logo, which would be printed on packaged products created by veterans. A vote on the bill is not yet scheduled.