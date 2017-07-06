Chippewa Falls police receive stuffed animal donation

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - One local police department received a pleasant surprise on Thursday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Chippewa Falls Police Department received some stuffed animals from the president of the AMVET Auxiliary, Elle Wittrock, her daughter and granddaughter.

Police said Wittrock's granddaughter wanted to help others in need, so Wittrock went before the AMVET Auxiliary board, which agreed to purchase the stuffed animals for the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Police said the donated stuffed toys will go to children who have been involved in a traumatic incident.