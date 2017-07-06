Chippewa Falls police receive stuffed animal donation - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls police receive stuffed animal donation

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect
Courtesy: Chippewa Falls Police Department Courtesy: Chippewa Falls Police Department

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - One local police department received a pleasant surprise on Thursday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Chippewa Falls Police Department received some stuffed animals from the president of the AMVET Auxiliary, Elle Wittrock, her daughter and granddaughter.

Police said Wittrock's granddaughter wanted to help others in need, so Wittrock went before the AMVET Auxiliary board, which agreed to purchase the stuffed animals for the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Police said the donated stuffed toys will go to children who have been involved in a traumatic incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.