Trendy plant based diet comes dietitian approved

MADISON (WKOW) -- Different than being a vegetarian because you can eat meat and different than being a vegan because you can eat animal products, the plant based diet is growing in popularity, and dietitians are giving it the green light.

The diet is simple. Chef Julie Andrews, R.D., at UW Health at the American Center, explains three-quarters of your plate should be compromised of items that are grown like vegetables, fruit, beans, grain and legumes.

"[Those foods] have lots of vitamins and minerals and a ton of fiber," Andrews said. "In the typical diet, we don't get enough fiber, so it kind of helps you boot those really important nutrients."

Even though the plant based diet is seen by some as trendy, Andrews said it's different than other fad diets because it's backed by research. "Eating more plants can really help with your overall health," Andrews said.

There is one catch though. Andrews said while the plant based diet is a healthy lifestyle, talk to a doctor or dietitian if you're looking to lose weight on it. "It's not necessarily a prescribed weight loss diet, but people can certainly lose weight on a diet like this if it's planned properly," she said, adding with weight loss you also have to take into consideration calorie count and activity levels.

Andrews constructed some recipes (see below) to fit in the plant based diet.

Lentil Tacos

Ingredients:

1 cup dried lentils

¼ - ½ cup water or vegetable stock

1 ½ Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. smoked paprika

Coarse salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Toasted corn tortillas, for serving

Guacamole, plain Greek yogurt and salsa, for serving

Directions:

1. Cook lentils according to package directions. Once fully cooked, add water or vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Stir in chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Remove from heat.

2. Serve lentils on toasted corn tortillas with desired toppings.

Serves 6-8

Chickpea Burger

Ingredients:

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained

2 cups greens (spinach, kale, arugula)

2 large eggs

¾ cup breadcrumbs

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. dried oregano flakes

¾ tsp. coarse salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

1-2 Tbsp. canola oil

Tzatziki sauce, for serving

Directions:

1. In the bowl of a large food processor, puree chickpeas, greens, eggs, breadcrumbs, garlic, lemon juice, oregano, salt, pepper and cayenne.

2. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet to medium high heat. Form into patties (mixture will be slightly sticky) and drop them into the hot oil. Cook 3-4 minutes per side, until each side has a browned crust.

3. Serve with tzatziki sauce.

Serves 4

Mediterranean Grain Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup buckwheat

½ cup quinoa

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

Coarse salt and ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups kale, chopped

½ English cucumber, diced

½ cup Kalamata olives, halved

¼ cup pine nuts

Directions:

1. Cook buckwheat and quinoa according to package directions. Let cool.

2. In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar and mustard, and season to taste with salt and pepper. To the bowl, stir in kale, cucumber, olives and most of the pine nuts. Season with additional salt and pepper, if necessary.

3. Top salad with remaining pine nuts and serve.

Serves 6-8