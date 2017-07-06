Feed My People distributes free meals at Eau Claire school

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hungry people in Eau Claire can head over to Longfellow Elementary School on Thursdays for free food for the whole family.



For nearly a month, Feed My People Food Bank has set up shop in the Longfellow parking lot to hand out free meal bags and fresh produce to anyone in need.

Suzanne Becker, the assistant director at Feed My People, told News 18 you don't need to have a student attend the school to receive the benefits. "[It's for] anybody that can just use the extra nutrition over the summer, especially for kids but families also -- seniors, too. Anybody who could use the produce," Becker said.



Organizers said Thursday was the first week they had a wide variety of fruits and veggies to offer and, understandably, those went fast.



"People were very grateful, I think. Fresh produce can be expensive, but we're going to have a lot more next week," Becker said. "And each week, the produce will get more plentiful and different varieties and, so forth you know, as the harvest season comes into being so."



Organizers told News 18 they gave food to 59 children in 29 households on Thursday, and they're hoping to serve even more in the weeks to come. The Longfellow Produce Distribution program runs from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays at Longfellow through August 24.



But, Feed My People isn't just bringing fresh fruits and veggies to people in Eau Claire. In a couple of weeks, they plan to begin their "Produce Drops" around Augusta, Altoona and, possibly, Hallie.



For the people who have more than enough and are looking to help, Becker said Feed My People can always use monetary donations and volunteers. Or, if you're an avid gardener with a surplus of grown goodies, she said they'd happily help distribute your donated harvest to those in need.