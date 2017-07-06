Altoona, Menomonie police departments advice pet owners to leave animals at home, out of heat

Altoona (WQOW)- What sounds better than bundling up in a big fur coat and sitting in the car on a warm summer day? Many people might say a lot of things, but the furry family members can't really help it. That's why local law enforcement agencies are asking pet owners to take some extra precautions.

The Altoona Police Department said officers typically respond to a couple dozen calls every year about pets left in cars during hot days. Officers said leaving a dog or cat in the car can be considered animal cruelty, by state statute, if the animal is harmed.

The police department said if you see a dog or cat in a car, and they appear to be in distress, call the police and stay there. Officials said that, while many people believe a person cannot be held accountable if a car window is broken to save an animal, that's not necessarily true.

According to state statute, a person is immune from civil liability for property damage or injury only if steps are taken beforehand, including calling 911, staying on the scene until emergency personnel arrive and leaving a notice on the vehicle with their name and contact information if they don't return.

The police department said cars are not the only concern. On particularly hot days, just being outside can also be too much for a pet.

"It's just as important, and people don't look at it the same, they're like well, they're home, they're in the back and they can run around, they can keep themselves cool. People don't understand is, it doesn't just pertain to the vehicle, even your animal left at home. If you leave your animal in the backyard, you are required to provide that animal with shelter as well. It's not just as much as, putting it in the yard and saying, 'Okay it's secure'. The animal does need to have adequate shelter to get out of the direct sunlight as well," said Officer Anthony Helstern, with the Altoona Police Department.

The Menomonie Police Department said it has seen a rise in these kinds of complaints. Both departments said, while they respond to every call, it's more about educating pet owners and keeping animals safe rather than issuing citations.

Altoona police said they usually give out about a dozen tickets per year for animals in cars.