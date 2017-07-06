Chippewa Co. man faces charges of stabbing father with fork

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A man faces charges in Chippewa County of stabbing his father with a fork.

Billy Ray Black Jr., from Holcombe, was arrested last week. Deputies were called to a report that he was chasing people around his father's home, attempting to stab them.

His father said Black had stabbed him multiple times in the head with the fork. Black is charged with felony endangering safety.

He is also accused of child abuse for striking a teenager in the face. He returns to court July 17.