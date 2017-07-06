LATEST: Settlement reached in death of Stanley worker

Nearly two years after an area man died in a construction accident, his employer has settled citations issued by OSHA.

Kelsey Hagenson, from Stanley, died in September 2015 after a forklift hit and killed him. He worked for Lunda Construction of Black River Falls for three months.

The incident happened during road work on the Bong Bridge, which connects Duluth to Superior.

OSHA investigators said Lunda allowed the forklift driver to operate the machine with a broken hand and did not evaluate or certify that employees were trained on the type of machinery they were using.

As part of the settlement, a proposed $105,000 fine was reduced to $41,000. Lunda also agreed to perform quarterly evaluations of its forklift training program.