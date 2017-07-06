Eau Claire police arrest man accused of paying for sex with girl

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Michigan man is in the Eau Claire County Jail, accused of coming to Eau Claire to have sex with a 12-year-old old girl.

According to the charges, Duane Schoonover responded to a computer ad placed by an undercover officer, pretending to be a father.

Police said Schoonover agreed to pay $150 to have sex with the man's daughter.

The undercover officer also asked him to bring a teddy bear to keep the girl calm.

Schoonover was arrested when he arrived at Memorial High School on the Fourth of July to meet the girl. Officers found condoms and a newly-purchased teddy bear in his vehicle.

Police said Schoonover first said he was only at the school to get the license plate of the father so he could turn him into police, but then he later admitted he had arranged for a sexual encounter with the child.