Henry Ellenson leads Pistons NBA Summer League team

Orlando (WQOW) -- Rice Lake's Henry Ellenson cooled off a bit in his final NBA Summer League game with the Pistons, but he still finished as Detroit's leading scorer over the team's five summer league games.



Thursday, Ellenson had five points and eight rebounds in an 83-81 overtime loss to the Mavericks. That game followed Wednesday's 87-82 win by the Pistons over the Hornets, in which Ellenson had 29 points and six boards.



Over Detroit's five summer league games, Ellenson led the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging just over 17 points per game, and seven rebound per game.