EC American Legion baseball team to host River City Classic

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire American Legion baseball team is set to host the 22nd-annual River City Classic Invitational at Carson Park.



Post 53 will take a 12-3 record into the tourney, after bouncing back from Tuesday's home loss to Chippewa Falls with an 11-0 win at Hudson, Wednesday night. Eau Claire will play four games over the three-day tournament, but with a deep pitching staff, the team thinks it's positioned well to make a good showing. These River City Classic games will be the final home contests of the season for Post 53, so for the older players on the team, it's their last Legion go-around at Carson Park.



"Playing at Carson Park has been a really special thing and it's a great thing for our community to have here in Eau Claire," says pitcher/infielder Paul Petit, "and playing our last games there are going to be pretty special."



"While other teams may be running down pitchers near the end of tournaments, we still have 3 or 4 fresh guys ready to go," says pitcher Trey Mohr, "whether it's Paul [Petit], Levi [Schaller], Me, Goby [Lukas Gobrecht], [Tanner] Halvorson, the list just goes on and I think that gives us the endurance needed to outlast some of the other teams later in tournaments."



Eau Claire's first game in the tourney is set for Friday night, vs. Altoona, at 7:30 P.M. Saturday, Post 53 is scheduled to play Green Bay Southwest at 12:00 noon, followed by a game against Marshfield at 8:00 P.M. Sunday, at 4:00 P.M., it'll be Eau Claire vs. Winona (MN).