EC's Ty Emberson looks ahead to year two with USNDTP

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Last hockey season, Ty Emberson suited up for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's under-17 team. In late August, Emberson will return to Plymouth, Michigan, to begin preparing to play for the USNTDP under-18 team.



"I talked to a couple of guys on the 18's this year, and a lot of them just said, it's not that much different," says Emberson, "it's just that you're playing bigger, faster, stronger guys, like any next level, you'll play college teams as an 18, but they say just take it as it comes, just play your own game and just go with the flow. When I talked to Jake McCabe and Jake Dowell [Eau Claire natives and former USNTDP alums] just about how the whole process goes, they were right on, the first couple months are hard but once you get into a rhythm, then it kind of flows through."



Emberson played in 56 games last season for the USA under-17 team, and had a total of 18 assists. He's still expecting to join the Wisconsin Badgers program for the 2018-19 season.